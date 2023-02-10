Weather alerts for P.E.I. end, after messy winter day
Public schools were closed Friday due to the wintry mix of weather
After a messy mix of freezing rain, ice pellets and snow, the weather alerts that were previously in effect for Prince Edward Island on Friday have ended.
Environment Canada special weather statements had been in effect for several days leading up to Friday, changing to a freezing drizzle advisory in the afternoon.
Public and private schools as well as Holland College closed for the day, as did many provincial government offices and the Service Canada office in West Prince.
In other parts of the province, government offices and businesses delayed opening.
For Saturday morning, CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland is forecasting flurries that linger into the afternoon for eastern areas, with temperatures topping out at -4 to -7 C. He said the wind chill will make it feel into the mid-minus teens thanks to a brisk northwest wind.
With files from Island Morning
