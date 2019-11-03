Mobile app provides workplace safety information to Islanders

The Workers Compensation Board of Prince Edward Island has launched an app to help Islanders better access workplace health and safety information.

It has been created in conjunction with the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety.

The app aims to connect Islanders with the Occupational Health and Safety Act and to current information on 20 common health and safety topics. Those include duties of employers and workers, fall protection, impairment, noise, violence in the workplace and working alone.

New ways to access information

"With changing work forces and advances in technology, it is important to continue to offer new ways to access safety information and resources," said Gerry Culina of the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety.

The app is designed to give workers immediate access to information. The WCB has also created a web version.

