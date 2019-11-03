Mobile app provides workplace safety information to Islanders
App aims to connect Islanders with the Occupational Health and Safety Act
The Workers Compensation Board of Prince Edward Island has launched an app to help Islanders better access workplace health and safety information.
It has been created in conjunction with the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety.
The app aims to connect Islanders with the Occupational Health and Safety Act and to current information on 20 common health and safety topics. Those include duties of employers and workers, fall protection, impairment, noise, violence in the workplace and working alone.
New ways to access information
"With changing work forces and advances in technology, it is important to continue to offer new ways to access safety information and resources," said Gerry Culina of the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety.
The app is designed to give workers immediate access to information. The WCB has also created a web version.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.