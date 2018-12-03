Investigation concludes into death of P.E.I. mechanic last year

The Workers Compensation Board of P.E.I. has finished its investigation into the death of a Prince County mechanic last year.

The investigation concluded the mechanic was working alone at his home-based shop in March 2017 when jack stands — similar to those used in changing a tire — collapsed while holding up a vehicle, said Danny Miller, director of occupational health and safety with the board.

He said the stands collapsed because they were on soft ground. Miller said the parking brake also was not engaged and the wheels were not blocked from moving.

As a preventive measure, sometimes incidents like this are shared across an industry as a way to offer additional updates and hazard alerts so that safety concerns and procedures can be addressed.

However it has not yet been done in this case, he said.

How common the type of incident or accident might be is something that is taken into consideration before prevention updates are made, Miller said.

"This particular incident — while it's certainly tragic — I think it's fair to say most shops would be using hoists inside the garage," he said.

"I guess I'm not sure the circumstance around this particular incident is wide-spread."

Following the deaths of three people last year in B.C., the WCB on P.E.I. made the decision to update Island rink staff on ammonia leak safety.

The oyster industry on P.E.I. was also informed of safety issues after the death of an Island fisherman as a result of a crane failure.

