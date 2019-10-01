Wayne Phelan wins Cardigan nomination for Conservative Party

Wayne Phelan will take another shot at unseating Lawrence MacAulay from the eastern P.E.I. riding of Cardigan in the next federal election.

Phelan is an entrepreneur with both local and international experience. He ran a pub in Japan. Since returning to P.E.I. he has launched an internet company and, more recently, a home security business.

Phelan was also the Conservative candidate in 2019. Lawrence MacAulay, who has represented Cardigan for the Liberals since 1988, won the seat for the 10th straight time.

Phelan placed second, about 4,000 votes behind MacAulay.

In the 2019 election the big issue was housing for seniors in the riding, and generally bringing down the cost of living.

