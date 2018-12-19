Wayne Easter to run again in Malpeque

Wayne Easter, the long-time MP for Malpeque in central Prince Edward Island, will offer again in the next federal election.

Easter has represented the Liberal party in Malpeque since 1993, chalking up eight election wins along the way. He has served in both government and opposition, and was solicitor general in 2002-03.

Easter said he had wondered if it was time for some new blood in the riding, but on balance decided his experience was still valuable.

"I think there's a lot more to be done," he said.

"In part, my experience and position on the Canada-U.S. I think is a valuable asset to the government in terms of the relationships I've built on the U.S. side … in terms of what we're trying to deal with south of the border."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the election will be Oct. 21 as scheduled. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

He is currently co-chair of the finance committee and co-chair of the Canada-United States Inter-Parliamentary Group.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would not announce an election in advance of the scheduled Oct. 21 vote.

