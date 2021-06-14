Wayne Easter announces he won't reoffer in next federal election

P.E.I. member of Parliament for Malpeque Wayne Easter announced Monday in the House of Commons he will not be reoffering for federal politics, ending a 28-year run that began in 1993.

Born in 1949, Easter will be 72 years old next week.

"I am announcing that I will not be reoffering as the candidate in the riding of Malpeque in the next federal election. I will be joining with others not running tomorrow evening for speeches and to give heartfelt thank yous," Easter said.

2/ Here's of my Point of Privilege today when I let the House know the good news. I will be joining all of the other Members not reoffering tomorrow night for more speeches, acknowledgements, and likely a fair few roasts - you can watch live on CPAC or at <a href="https://t.co/y46703nsVM">https://t.co/y46703nsVM</a> —@WayneEaster

The next federal election is scheduled for October 2023, but Easter pointed out there are rumours there may be one before then, and he wanted to give others ample time to consider representing the Liberals in Malpeque — one of four federal ridings on P.E.I.

"It is close to 28 years since I was first elected to this chamber, and when I'm there in person I'm always in awe of its traditions, its history and the opportunity it provides for members to have a say in the legislative mandate and governance of this country," Easer said.

"It's been my honour to work with and serve the residents of Malpeque for nine terms," Easter added.

He did not give any reasons for his departure.

