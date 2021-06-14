Wayne Easter announces he won't reoffer in next federal election
Easter has been the Liberal MP for Malpeque since 1993
P.E.I. member of Parliament for Malpeque Wayne Easter announced Monday in the House of Commons he will not be reoffering for federal politics, ending a 28-year run that began in 1993.
Born in 1949, Easter will be 72 years old next week.
"I am announcing that I will not be reoffering as the candidate in the riding of Malpeque in the next federal election. I will be joining with others not running tomorrow evening for speeches and to give heartfelt thank yous," Easter said.
2/ Here's of my Point of Privilege today when I let the House know the good news. I will be joining all of the other Members not reoffering tomorrow night for more speeches, acknowledgements, and likely a fair few roasts - you can watch live on CPAC or at <a href="https://t.co/y46703nsVM">https://t.co/y46703nsVM</a>—@WayneEaster
The next federal election is scheduled for October 2023, but Easter pointed out there are rumours there may be one before then, and he wanted to give others ample time to consider representing the Liberals in Malpeque — one of four federal ridings on P.E.I.
"It is close to 28 years since I was first elected to this chamber, and when I'm there in person I'm always in awe of its traditions, its history and the opportunity it provides for members to have a say in the legislative mandate and governance of this country," Easer said.
"It's been my honour to work with and serve the residents of Malpeque for nine terms," Easter added.
He did not give any reasons for his departure.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?