P.E.I. government investigating damage it caused near ski park waterway

The government of Prince Edward Island is once again investigating damage to a watercourse, this time at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale.

But this time the province itself ordered the work.

In a letter to the province, Mike Durant, president of the Central Queens Branch of the P.E.I. Wildlife Federation, called the damage "completely unacceptable."

He went on to explain what happened, saying "...a major lack of effort to stabilize the exposed spoil before a rainfall event, which led to a significant amount of sediment input."

That sediment entered a tributary to the West River, burying nests where brook trout and Atlantic salmon had buried their eggs and cutting off oxygen.

Damage called a 'disaster'

Official Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker described the damage as a "disaster."

"We have a minister who described himself a couple of weeks ago as being sickened by an Islander who did almost [an] identical thing — clear-cut an area, there was sedimentation into an oyster lease bed — and I think I'm quoting directly from the minister regarding that incident, that they have to follow the rules of the province," Bevan-Baker told reporters.

"Well the province has to follow the rules of the province too."

Bevan-Baker was referring to the destruction of a 100-year-old oyster lease after contractors did unauthorized work for a private homeowner, cutting down all the tress along the shoreline. That happened in West Covehead.

The landowner in that case was fined, but the oyster grower was left with potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.

'More stringent process'

Environment Minister Steven Myers said the work at the ski park was carried out outside the buffer zone, so no special permit was required.

But Myers said he's prepared to take a second look at the regulations, to ensure high sloped areas like the ski hill, which may have an impact on nearby watersheds, are given special consideration.

"That's not to say that we don't have to look inside, and look at how we strengthen our regulations so that things that happen outside the buffer zone that we know will impact inside the buffer zone, have a more stringent process to go through so that we can control damage like happened out there," said Myers.

Full extent of damage still not known

The work was being carried out to prepare the ski park for the 2023 Canada Games.

Myers said charges may be pending, and said the province will cover cleanup costs.

CBC News spoke with Durant by phone Friday.

He said his group has worked to make improvements to the river for the past 10 years, and now they are seeing sediment in places they haven't seen for years.

Durant said they won't know the full extent of the damage for another couple of months.