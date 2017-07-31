Watermark Theatre tries to balance P.E.I. and off-Island talent in casting parts

Auditions for the shows at Watermark Theater always start in Charlottetown when theatre director Robert Tsonos is trying to fill his cast for the upcoming season.

"I try to cast as many local actors as I can first. That is the first thing I try and do," he said.

Then he starts branching out and looks for actors in Halifax. If he can't fill out the cast there, Tsonos heads to Toronto.

"My priority is to get as many local actors as possible."

We are getting a really good reputation for the quality of work we do and I'm very proud of that. — Robert Tsonos, director, Watermark Theatre

He is casting for two plays this year, Tsonos said.

"I've got six actors in my company this year and all six of them are in both plays. It's not whether an actor is right for one part, they have got to be right for two parts."

The two plays at Watermark Theatre this year are Boeing Boeing, a farce about a successful architect juggling three flight attendant fiancées, and Crimes of the Heart, which examines the plight of three young Mississippi sisters.

"I am really looking for actors who can fit those parts in those two plays," Tsonos said.

Boeing Boeing opens June 25 and Crimes of the Heart starts July 5.

Returning talent

There are going to be two returning actors from last year along with four fresh faces, Tsonos said.

"I think there is a familiarity for the audience too that you know you are in good hands instantly."

Halifax-born Leah Pritchard is one the the actors returning to the stage in North Rustico, P.E.I. for her fifth season with the theatre.

It's about the quality of the work. I think actors go back to Halifax or back to Toronto and talk about their experience. And talk about the quality of the work we do. — Robert Tsonos, director, Watermark Theatre

"She is a great actress, she's been able to lead parts for us. And I am a huge fan of hers obviously because we keep bringing her back," said Tsonos.

P.E.I.-born Jacob Hemphill is also returning to the theatre for his second season. He is studying theatre and opera performance at Dalhousie University.

"He was great last year in smaller parts, so I wanted to give him a chance and give him much bigger parts this summer," Tsonos said.

New additions

Jenna Marie who was born and raised in Prince Edward Island is a new addition to the theatre this year.

"I didn't know her before and she came to my general auditions in Charlottetown. I thought she was superb and perfect for some of the parts. So, I am thrilled to have her on board,' Tsonos said.

The three other actors joining the production are Halifax-based Kathryn McCormack and Toronto-based Warren Bain and Alexandra Montagnese.

"We have a nice mix of people and a really talented group of actors."

The word is out on the Watermark Theatre and the opportunity to act and enjoy the summer in North Rustico is appealing, Tsonos said.

"It's about the quality of the work. I think actors go back to Halifax or back to Toronto and talk about their experience. And talk about the quality of the work we do."

It isn't just the actors participating in the plays noticing the quality of work, Tsonos said, actors passing through the province notice as well.

"We are getting a really good reputation for the quality of work we do and I'm very proud of that."

More P.E.I. news