Cardigan waterfront shed shows 'ad hoc' nature of development

Three Rivers needs to develop a plan for Cardigan's waterfront, says a local resident, and a new shed is the perfect example why.

The wooden building was put up a few months ago and was initially intended to house kayaks.

The council in Cardigan voted on the building prior to the community becoming part of Three Rivers, the new amalgamated community. The Three Rivers council chose to move on the idea.

Robert Lethbridge can see the shed out his front window, and he said the community should have been consulted before it was built.

"It would be nice if somebody took a long look rather than doing things ad hoc," said Lethbridge.

"There is a potential for a waterfront here but I think it needs some professional advice or at least something rather than doing things without due consideration and approval of the residents."

Three Rivers Mayor Ed MacAulay said the future of the building is being discussed, adding that nothing will happen until residents are consulted.

Lethbridge said he's heard there's talk of moving the building, but MacAulay wouldn't confirm that.

