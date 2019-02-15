Skip to Main Content
Charges laid in fatal watercraft collision last summer

Morgan Arnold MacLeod, 22, of Uigg, P.E.I., has been charged in connection with a fatal collision of two personal watercraft in August 2018.

Morgan Arnold MacLeod is scheduled to be back in provincial court Feb. 25. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Morgan Arnold MacLeod, 22, of Uigg, P.E.I., has been charged in connection with a fatal collision involving two personal watercraft in August 2018. 

Carter Michael Wood, 21, died in the crash in the Charlottetown Harbour.

MacLeod has been charged with operating a vessel in a dangerous manner, causing Wood's death.

His case is scheduled to be back in court Feb. 25.

