Man in Charlottetown Harbour watercraft collision dies

A 21-year-old Charlottetown man who was involved in a motorized watercraft collision in Charlottetown Harbour on Sunday has died, according to RCMP.

The 21-year-old was with a 22-year-old who also riding a personal watercraft, said RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler.

Both men were taken to hospital. The 22-year-old was not injured and was released.

"Unfortunately the male that was in the hospital has passed away. We were confirmed that today," Butler said.

Butler said the accident happened on the Stratford side of the harbour.

Investigation continues

RCMP, Coast Guard and Island EMS responded to the collision shortly after 6 p.m.

Butler said the RCMP is continuing to investigate the collision with help from Transport Canada.

"It is something we don't come across every day," Butler said.

RCMP are speaking with witnesses and asking anyone with information to come forward.

