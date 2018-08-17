Carter Michael Wood identified as Charlottetown Harbour watercraft collision victim

The 21-year-old man who died in a watercraft collision in Charlottetown Harbour on Sunday has been identified as Carter Michael Wood from Cherry Valley, P.E.I.

A 22-year-old man also involved in the collision was taken to hospital and later released.

Police say the accident happened on the Stratford side of the harbour and their investigation is ongoing.

A funeral service for Wood is scheduled for Saturday.

