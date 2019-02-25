P.E.I. to offer free well-water tests starting Jan. 1
Move comes in response to bill introduced by Liberal MLA Hal Perry
P.E.I. will start offering free well-water testing beginning Jan. 1.
Legislation requiring the province offer free testing was introduced during the fall sitting of the legislature by Liberal MLA Hal Perry. The bill technically came into effect when it received royal assent on Nov. 17.
Under the legislation, Island wells can be tested once every two years at no charge for water chemistry, and once every six months for E. coli and coliform.
Currently, the chemistry test costs Islanders $95 plus tax, and the test for E. coli and bacterial testing is $40 plus tax.
The province recommends bacterial testing be done at least once a year, while chemistry tests should be done every two years.
Samples can be dropped off at Access P.E.I. sites, except in Charlottetown. Bottles and forms are available at their website, or at the P.E.I. Analytical Laboratories.
Results for the bacterial test could be available within 24 hours. Chemistry tests results can take up to 10 days.
