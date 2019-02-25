Rural Islanders urged to test well water following Fiona

Islanders in rural areas using wells are being asked to test their water following power outages due to Fiona.

Bacteria like coliform, which can make people sick, can form in pipes if there is no water filling them.

Amy Carver lives in Long Creek and says she found out her water should be tested through a family friend.

"We went and got tested as soon as we could and came back positive for coliform bacteria in a number that's not a safe number to have in your drinking water. And now we have a whole new set of adjustments to make," she said.

"The lab that does the testing gave us an outline of precautions we needed to take and different ways to manage some household activities such as dishes. You can use the water to wash them, but you have to sanitize them in a bleach solution and air dry them."

'To bathe the children, we need to make it a mix with a bit of bleach to disinfect the water,' says Amy Carver. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Carver was without power and running water in her home for 16 days after Fiona hit. Life still isn't back to normal for the family.

"To bathe the children, we need to make it a mix with a bit of bleach to disinfect the water. We can shower my husband and I, as long as we're careful not to get it in our mouths, but we have to boil anything we use for cooking or drinking, so we're primarily using bottled water for all of that still."

'If you have a treatment system for your well, make sure it is running properly'

Carver said she can't remember the last time she tested her well, but she had no idea it should have been done after the storm. She thinks she will have to shock their well with bleach, and if that doesn't work the family will have to have a UV filter installed — which costs around $1,200.

The provincial website on water testing said it's recommended homeowners using drinking water from their own well get their water tested for bacteria at least once a year and should have a chemical analysis of their well water done when a new well is first drilled "and every 2 years there after."

Concerned about your well water safety since <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fiona?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fiona</a>? DYK you can have your residential well water tested at the provincial lab? There is no cost to you. Get more information here: <a href="https://t.co/ho4LKRXFZ8">https://t.co/ho4LKRXFZ8</a> <a href="https://t.co/3EcuafjHv7">pic.twitter.com/3EcuafjHv7</a> —@InfoPEI

The province's Emergency Measures Organization has also developed a handout about testing drinking water after a power outage, officials with the province said in an email.

"If your water system loses all of its pressure and no water comes out of the faucets, make sure that you have your well water tested before using it," the email read. "If you have a treatment system for your well, make sure it is running properly once the power is back on."

Supplies to test water can be picked up at Access P.E.I. locations free of charge.