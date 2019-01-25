Water on roads creating hazard, say RCMP

Take your time on P.E.I. roads Friday morning, RCMP are warning.

Snow that fell Wednesday night, rain through Thursday and melting snow in mild temperatures have left a lot of water on the roads, and there is a risk of hydroplaning.

Drivers should be extra careful in low-lying areas. In some places, water is running right over the road.

RCMP say the depth of the water can be deceiving.

Slowing down can reduce the risk of hydroplaning.

