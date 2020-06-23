Island man says he's lucky to be alive after being rescued from Northumberland Strait by fishing boat

Bill Sheehan is no stranger to the water.

He's been doing water sports around the world for about three decades and has spent the last two years navigating waves on his hydrofoil, a board that elevates riders above the water and pulls them along using a kite.

But Sheehan says he's lucky to be alive after being rescued from the waters of the Northumberland Strait near Canoe Cove last Friday.

The 66-year-old said he headed out on his hydrofoil Friday afternoon and after a period of smooth sailing the wind stopped blowing, his kite came down into the water and he was unable to relaunch himself.

He decided to try to swim ashore but said he was soon swept away by a cold current.

"I stayed in the water too long," said Sheehan.

Sheehan said he's run into trouble over the years — his equipment has failed, and he had a run in with a shark during a trip to Mexico. But the former Irish windsurfing champion said he wasn't ready for this.

"I have actually never been in a situation here where I thought, yeah I just, this is not going to end well," Sheehan said.

"I couldn't make it to shore. I just wasn't making any headway at all."

'This is not normal'

Aletha Coady, one of Sheehan's neighbours, had been watching him on the beach in Canoe Cove, following his kite along the horizon when she saw him fall into the water. She said after he had been in the water for about 15 minutes she knew something was wrong.

Aletha Coady and her husband made the 911 call when they got worried about Sheehan. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

"I thought this is not normal," Coady said.

"I was very worried, very anxious because I couldn't see him moving at all. I couldn't see him I could just see the kite."

She and her husband called 911, but worried help wouldn't get there in time. Coady said she then noticed lobster boats on the water and called a friend who is a lobster fisherman thinking he might be one of them.

He wasn't, but he called another fisherman who was on the water close by and the crew of a boat called the Wind Gambler found Sheehan and pulled him out of the water.

'I'm a really lucky old fella'

Sheehan said he was in the water for about 45 minutes before being rescued, and the fishing crew quickly treated him for hypothermia.

The crew took off his wetsuit, wrapped him up and placed him in front of a heater.

"It was just in time," said Sheehan. "They knew how to deal with hypothermia and got me out of my wet suit, wrapped me up good and warm, sat me in by a heater and I was shaking pretty violently for maybe half an hour."

The Wind Gambler is the fishing boat that rescued Bill Sheehan from the water. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

The RCMP, North River fire department and Island EMS responded to the report of a person in the water and were waiting for Sheehan when he returned to shore. He was treated for hypothermia and released.

"I'm a really lucky old fella, you know to be here, standing, talking," Sheehan said. "You certainly don't want to leave your wife alone and upset your kids."

Despite being swept up by the current and suffering hypothermia, Sheehan said that won't stop him from heading back out onto the water.

"I will be a little more careful next time," he said.

