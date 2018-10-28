Water-pipe upgrades in Charlottetown behind schedule

A major water-pipe improvement project in Charlottetown is running behind schedule.

The city is trying to reduce water-main breaks in the Parkdale area. Workers are preparing to reline existing water pipes, using a no-dig technology the city hopes will extend the life of the lines by 50 years.

The project is part of a $4.5-million upgrade for sewer and water systems.

The work was due to be completed by now, but the deadline has been extended until December.

The temporary, above-ground water system is complete after tests confirmed it is safe to use.

Watching for frozen lines

Weather hasn't complicated work yet, but snow removal companies will have to be aware of the temporary lines. Freezing temperatures could be an issue, said Richard MacEwen, manager of the Charlottetown water and sewer utility.

"On very cold nights we may need to ensure the water is moving through the water mains so that it doesn't freeze. Or if residents do have their line freeze, the contractor will have to go in and change that line out because we want to make sure that our residents always have water."

