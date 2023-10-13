Boil-water advisory lifted for Queen Charlotte Intermediate in Charlottetown

A boil-water advisory issued earlier in the week due to a water main leak now been lifted at Queen Charlotte Intermediate School in Charlottetown.

School staff said at midday Friday that testing showed no issues and all water filling stations are now open at the school.

The province said the water at the school was shut off Wednesday after a water main leak in the Brighton area led to a loss in pressure.

As a precaution, water samples were sent for testing to make sure the system did not contain any harmful bacteria.