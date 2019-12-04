Water main break shuts down part of UPEI building
Officials say exams will be moved to other buildings
A water main break that caused minor flooding in the building's basement at the SDU Main Building at UPEI made for an inconvenient exam time for some students and faculty Wednesday.
Discovered early Wednesday morning, the broken pipe meant some exams Wednesday and Thursday have had to be moved to other buildings on campus.
Water and washrooms were shut down in the building for most of the day as well as an elevator which had some water damage. Water was restored late in the afternoon and washrooms reopened, although officials warn the water may not be safe to drink until it is tested — that may happen tomorrow.
Restoration crews were on site cleaning up water in the building's basement.
Officials at the university described the break as a minor incident. Staff and students were still able to use most areas of the building, and were asked to use washrooms in nearby buildings.
Office and classrooms used by the faculty of arts are affected, as well as the Mature and Part-time University Students Association. Officials said the break did not affect a large number of students.
Any students wondering about their exam schedules should check the MyUPEI student portal, officials said.
UPEI officials said they expect the cleanup and repairs to take about a week.
The building was built in 1854 as the first structure of St. Dunstan's College, which replaced St. Andrew's College, according to UPEI's website.
