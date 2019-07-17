Charlottetown parks get water fountains
'Small steps end up being big steps in helping to make our environment more sustainable'
The city of Charlottetown has installed water fountains in some of its parks.
Residents can now get a free, cool drink in Orlebar Park, Connaught Square and the dog fun park in Hillsborough Park near Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
Two fountains have also been installed at Prince Street School and a school in West Royalty, said Mayor Philip Brown.
Pets can drink too
The new fountains are blue and have three levels; one to fill up a water bottle, a normal drinking fountain and a bowl on the bottom from which animals can drink.
Brown said he hopes the fountains encourage people to buy fewer plastic water bottles.
"We're encouraging people to use their own water bottles and get away from these plastic bottles that are just polluting our waters," he said.
Although it might seem like a small move, Brown said such initiatives add up.
"These small steps end up being big steps in helping to make our environment more sustainable," he said.
Charlottetown is looking at adding more fountains to other parks and areas in the city, Brown added.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.