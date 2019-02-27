P.E.I. schools turn to water filling stations to reduce single-use plastic

Schools across Prince Edward Island are turning to water filling stations as a way to reduce single-use plastic.

"We've seen an increased interest recently," said Becky Chaisson, director of corporate services for the Public Schools Branch.

"We have a number of schools that have, through different partnerships, been able to get them in their schools."

Chaisson says community groups or municipalities have donated the filling stations and then the Public Schools Branch assists in installing them.

"I think it's part of everyone looking at the environment and how to be more environmentally friendly in regards to the reduction of disposable bottles," Chaisson said.

Grade 6 students Noah Gignac, left, and Monica Blacquiere give the new filling station a thumbs up. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

For example, Chaisson says water filling stations have been installed at Montague Regional, Bloomfield Elementary, West Kent, Gulf Shore, Souris Regional, Prince Street, Westisle and Colonel Gray.

The units cost about $1,500 each.

Convenient cold water

Prince Street School got its new water filling station three weeks ago, with financial assistance from the city of Charlottetown.

"We're always looking for ways that we can reduce our waste here in the school," said principal Natasha Bromley.

"As well, it provides convenient cold water, quicker than the old-fashioned fountain did."

Prince Street principal Natasha Bromley says the water filling station is getting a lot of attention from students, eager to try it out. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

Bromley says the water filling stations also encourage students to drink more water.

"With the release of the new Canadian Food Guide where it talks about water being one of the primary beverages that people should be drinking, it's important," Bromley said.

"It's easy for them to get and free."

Water bottles saved

There is even a real life lesson in mathematics for Prince Street students, in the form of the counter that tracks how many water bottles have been saved because of the filling station.

"We're watching the number go up and how quickly the number has gone up," Bromley said.

"We've only had it here for about three weeks at the school and to see it up to almost 1,600 water bottles is amazing for a school of 250."

Prince Street Elementary School has saved more than 1,600 water bottles since the water filling station was installed just three weeks ago, according to the counter on the unit. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

Grade 6 student Monica Blacquiere gives the new filling station a thumbs up.

"You don't have to stand there and wait as it fills up and you don't have to bend down as much," Blacquiere said.

"You can just stand and wait for it to fill up by itself."

A student at Prince Street Elementary School has a drink at the much less popular, traditional water fountain. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

Noah Gignac, also in Grade 6, likes the way the water bottles are tracked.

"It's a cool addition to the water fountain already and it shows you how big of a difference it made ever since we added it," Gignac said.

'No-brainer'

Colonel Gray High School in Charlottetown has four of the water filling stations, installed a couple of years ago.

"It's a reduction of plastic and waste," said Dominique Lecours, principal at Colonel Gray.

"We have more and more students who are very environmentally conscious and that was one way we could address that."

The new water filling station has been installed next to the old style water fountain in the cafeteria at Colonel Gray High School. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

One of the units was donated by the city, another through construction of the school's wellness centre, while two others were purchased by the school.

"There's also research in education that shows that water is essential for the brain, and we are a school, so we hope that students use their brains," Lecours said.

"In the long run, it's a no-brainer in terms of usage at the school and the help to the environment."

Lecours is hoping to purchase two more units for Colonel Gray to be installed in time for the next school year.

