Environmentalists concerned as new Water Act comes into effect

Some Island environmentalists are concerned after P.E.I.'s much-debated new Water Act and accompanying water withdrawal regulations came into effect Wednesday.

The act sees the end of the 19-year moratorium on high-capacity irrigation wells, meaning farmers will be able to apply for access to water.

Applications will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, based on the health of local watersheds and farmers' drought contingency plans.

Ann Wheatley, with the Coalition for Protection of P.E.I. Water, thinks the moratorium should have remained in place.

"It seems quite premature to lift the moratorium at this point and, you know, all along throughout the development of the Water Act during the public consultation phases for the Water Act itself and then for the regulations, the public was overwhelmingly in favour of keeping the moratorium in place."

Opposition critics also called out the fact that there are few details on what those drought contingency plans will look like.

The P.E.I. Potato Board called the Water Act "forward thinking," and said it will help Island farmers supplement natural rainfall if needed.

High-capacity wells expensive

The P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture said farmers are interested, but it doesn't expect a big rush of applications. It said high-capacity wells can cost $500,000 or more, and it said the agriculture industry wants to protect water resources as well.

Applications for wells can start 90 days after the act comes into effect, which will be in mid-September. Environment Minister Steven Myers said government won't approve any new high-capacity wells until after the irrigation strategy is finished, and concerns from interest groups will be considered.

Myers said the water table is currently healthy on P.E.I.

