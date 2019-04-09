Island motorists asked to watch out for farm vehicles this spring

Motorists are being asked to slow down and be mindful when approaching or passing farm vehicles and equipment on roads.

With a late start for farmers getting their fields ready for the season on P.E.I., motorists can expect to see an increase in farm vehicles and equipment on the roads over the next few weeks.

"We have a lot of equipment travelling on the road this time of year," said Laurie Loane, executive director of the P.E.I. Agriculture Sector Council.

"Farmers are trying to get out and start plowing and getting some crops already planted because we're a little late in the season because of the fields being so wet."

On the roads all at once

As all the fields are drying at the same time, Loane said there are more tractors and farm equipment on the roads at once.

"Take that extra minute to slow down and kind of treat it like you would a school bus. Pay attention to the lights and just be cautious and cognizant of the vehicle in front of you."

Farmers will do their part to move over as much as possible to make it easier for drivers to pass, she said.

