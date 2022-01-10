Fees may be going up for waste pick up, drop off on P.E.I.

P.E.I.'s Island Waste Management Corporation has applied to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission for fee increases.

The requested fee increase varies by who IWMC is providing service for.

Residential customers: five per cent.

Drop off fees: seven per cent.

Commercial disposal: eight per cent.

Seasonal property owners: 13 per cent.

In its application to IRAC, IWMC said the fee increase would provide a return equal to one per cent of costs, which would create a stable operating environment for the future of the service.

Residential rates would go up effective Jan. 1, and commercial rates April 1.

IRAC is accepting submissions on the fee increase application until Jan. 21.