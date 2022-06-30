P.E.I. Energy Systems proposes modernized waste-to-energy plant

Plans are underway to replace the waste-to-energy plant in Charlottetown with a new facility that could process more waste.

P-E-I Energy Systems is proposing to build it across from the existing one on its Riverside Drive property.

The existing plant heats more than 145 buildings in the city by turning about 26,000 tonnes of solid waste into thermal energy annually, with the added effect of cutting down on the garbage that ends up in the landfill.

But P.E.I. Energy Systems says it is now due for some modernization.

"It's driven by the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, carbon emissions, and to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels," said P.E.I. Energy Systems general manager David Godkin.

"The life of the project is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 162,000 tonnes over 25 years. So it's a pretty significant overall reduction for the Island."

P.E.I. Energy Systems general manager David Godkin. (CBC/Mikee Muctuc)

The plant has been in operation since 1983.

While Godkin said the existing facility is "reasonably good" from an emissions perspective following some modernization projects in the '90s, the project will introduce further greenhouse gas emissions controls such as for nitrous oxide.

46,000 tonnes of waste

P.E.I. Energy Systems said the project would allow them to process about 46,000 tonnes of waste per year, reducing 75 per cent of the volume that enters P.E.I.'s landfill.

It said it would also reduce maintenance requirements, make the system more reliable and cut down the facility's fossil fuel use by 72 per cent, and wood consumption by about 35 per cent.

Part of the energy currently produced at the plant comes from scrap wood from harvesting operations.

"The facility is being designed or will be designed to meet the most stringent air emission guidelines that are available today," Godkin said. "The goal is to make it a world class facility from an air emissions standpoint."

Municipal solid waste from general collection would be brought to the facility by trucks, which would enter through the current Riverside Drive entrance.

The project is undergoing a provincial environmental impact assessment. A public information session was held on June 28, and Godkin said P.E.I. Energy Systems will seek more feedback from the public in the future.

Should it be approved, tenders for construction are expected late spring of 2023.

In an emailed statement, the provincial Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action said it would be premature to comment on the project or the greenhouse gas reduction figures before its technical review committee finishes an internal review of the preliminary plans.

It said that review is due around mid-July.

P.E.I. Energy Systems is owned by Enwave Energy.