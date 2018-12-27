Charlottetown makes some 'pretty simple' suggestions for reducing waste

As Charlottetown marks Waste Reduction Week in Canada, officials have some ideas for city residents wanting to reduce the amount of garbage they create.

"The things that you can do are pretty simple, and just small, intentional choices in your everyday life," said city sustainability officer Katrina Cristall.

Cristall said the city's main focus is single-use plastics, such as coffee cup lids, water bottles, and straws.

"Much of that waste can only go to landfill; some of it can't be recycled," she said.

"Another thing is that it's commonly found in shoreline cleanups, which is something pretty relevant for all of us living on an island."

Cristall noted while waste production overall on P.E.I. is down during the pandemic, the amount of waste coming from households has increased.

Among other measures, the city will set up a BringIt Charlottetown booth outside city hall on Thursday. Residents can pick up a free reusable water bottle or travel mug if they pledge to use it regularly.

The city is also sponsoring a curbside giveaway day on Sunday. Residents are encouraged to take items they no longer have a use for, put them out on the curb, and stick a "free" sign on them.

With luck, a neighbour in need can give those things a new life.

