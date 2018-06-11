P.E.I. waste management sites opened up for some items

Starting Monday disposal sites for P.E.I's Island Waste Management Corporation are open to the public for the dropping off of some waste materials.

The sites had been closed to the public during full restrictions in the COVID-19 pandemic in March and April, but are open now as part of Phase 1 of the easing of those restrictions.

The disposal sites will now accept the following materials from the public.

Asphalt shingles.

Appliances and furniture (but not mattresses).

Tires.

Yard debris.

20-lb. propane tanks.

Construction, demolition and renovation waste.

Materials will need to be sorted by the person bringing it. IWMC Staff will not be assisting in unloading.

The number of vehicles on site at any one time will be limited, and social distancing must be observed.

Spring cleanup

Roadside collection for spring cleanup will start this week as usual.

Yard waste is being collected this week. Next week will be for waste pickup. The week of May 18 will be another yard waste pickup.

All the usual rules, such as bundling yard waste in four-foot (1.3-metre) bundles weighing less than 50 lbs. (23 kg) apply.

