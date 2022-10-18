Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI

Wasps coming out of the Fiona woodwork on P.E.I.

If wasps seem to be more prevalent on P.E.I. in recent weeks, blame post-tropical storm Fiona.

'Their whole life is geared towards tending the nest and now the nest is not there'

Shane Ross · CBC News ·
Wasps have been trying to figure out what do do now that their nests have been destroyed, says research scientist Christine Noronha. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

If wasps seem to be more prevalent on P.E.I. in recent weeks, blame post-tropical storm Fiona.

Many of their homes, and those of other insects that live above ground, were destroyed among the countless number of trees and branched that shattered during the storm

Christine Noronha, a research scientist with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada in Charlottetown, said people may not notice the impact on small insects, but wasps usually make their presence known.

"When the nest breaks, they don't have a place to go, so that's when you see them flying around, trying to figure out what to do now. Because their whole life is geared towards tending the nest and now the nest is not there."

Tree fallen on fence by post-tropical storm Fiona in Charlottetown
Many insect habitats were disrupted when trees and branches were shattered during post-tropical storm Fiona. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

'Sad and interesting' impact

The impact on other insects may not be noticeable until next year, because there may not be as many of them.

Noronha expects a high mortality rate in insects such as caterpillars that live within the trees or under the bark — especially trees that have been cut up and taken away in trucks.

"You'd also see an impact in some of the beetles, if they were in the larva stage … if they were in the adult stage you may not see as much of an impact."

The impact storms have on insects is "sad and interesting," and something scientists will be watching in the years ahead, Noronha said.

"If these storms keep recurring, you know, we have a lot of them, then you kind of observe…. Is this going to cause problems for the future for insects? Are there going to be fewer and fewer of certain insects and which ones are they causing damage to?"

With files from Angela Walker

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now