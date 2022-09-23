Here's a list of warming centres on P.E.I. in case of a power outage
The province has compiled a list of reception centres across Prince Edward Island that may open in the event of an extended power outage in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
If the power goes out in your community, call your local reception centre to find out the hours of operation.
Here are those numbers below separated by county — and here is the government's Reception Centres webpage.
Prince County
- Abram-Village: Wellington Legion, 97 Sunset Drive, 902-888-7793
- Alberton: Alberton Fire Hall, 622 Main Street, 902-388-1315
- Borden-Carleton: Borden-Carleton Fire Department, 244 Borden Avenue, 902-439-9990
- Borden-Carleton: Gateway Arena, 244 Borden Avenue, 902-439-9990
- Central Prince: Tyne Valley Fire Department, 7078 Route 12, 902-831-3250
- Kensington: Murray Christian Centre, 17 School Street, 902-836-3781
- Linkletter: Linkletter Community Centre, 1670 Route 11, 902-724-0914
- Lot 11 & Area: Lot 11 & Area Community Hall, 82 Route 173, 902-436-6706
- Miminegash: Miminegash Fire Hall, 11335 Route 14, 902-206-3762
- Miscouche: Miscouche Legion, 94 Main Drive, 902-436-4962
- Miscouche: Miscouche Rec. Centre, 31 School Street., 902-436-4962
- Northport: Northport Community Centre, 218 Route 152, 902-853-6510
- O'Leary: O'Leary Town Complex, 18 Community Street, 902-853-5561
- Sherbrooke: Sherbrooke Community Centre, 26998 Western Road., 902-888-2367
- St. Felix: St. Felix Community Centre, 1270 Greenmount Road, 902-856-1548
- St. Louis: St. Louis Community Centre, 3563 Route 152, 902-882-2178
- St. Nicholas: St. Nicholas Community Centre, 3702 Route 11, 902-439-0442
- Summerside: St. Eleanors Community Centre, 1 West Drive, 902-439-0990
- Summerside: Summerside Fire Hall, 251 Foundry Street, 902-432-1234
- Tignish: Tignish Fire Hall, 241 Church Street, 902-992-0990
- Tyne Valley: Tyne Valley Fire Hall, 7078 Route 12, 902-439-1482
- Wellington: Wellington Legion, 97 Sunset Drive, 902-888-7793
Queens County
- Charlottetown: Confederation Centre of the Arts, 145 Richmond Street, 902-566-1267
- Charlottetown: Hillsborough Park Community Centre, 199 Patterson Drive, 902-629-4024
- Charlottetown: West Royalty Community Centre, 1 Kirkdale Road, 902-629-4024
- Clyde River: Clyde River Community Centre, 718 Clyde River Road, 416-990-0380
- Cornwall: Cornwall Civic Centre, 29 Cornwall Road, 902-330-1129
- Hampshire: Hampshire Hall (WI), 851 Route 225, 902-393-6290
- Hunter River: Hunter River Community Centre, 19816 Route 2, 902-621-2170
- Kingston: Emyvale Rec Centre, 2155 Kingston Road, (No phone number provided)
- Kingston: 4H Clubhouse, 1296 Kingston Road, (No phone number provided)
- Miltonvale Park: Milton Community Hall, 7 New Glasgow Road Route 224, 902-368-3090
- Morell: Morell Fire Hall, 3 Park Street, 902-620-9967
- Mount Stewart: Mount Stewart Community Complex, 87 Main Street, 902-676-2881
- North Rustico: North Rustico Lion's Club, 17 Timber Lane, 902-916-3622
- North Shore: North Shore Community Centre, 2120 Route 25 Covehead Road, 902-672-2600
- Resort Municipality: Cavendish Visitor Information Centre, 7591 Cawnpore Lane, 902-963-7830
- Union Road: North Shore Community Centre, 2120 Covehead Road Route 25, 902-672-2600
- West River: Afton Community Centre, 1552 Route 19, 902-314-8460
- West River: Kingston Legion, 15385 Trans-Canada Highway, 902-629-5744
- York: North Shore Community Centre, 2120 Covehead Road Route 25, 902-672-2600
Kings County
- Alexandra, Alexandra Community Centre, 1197 Pownal Road, 902-330-5810
- Belfast: Belfast Rec Centre, 3033 Garfield Road, 902-659-2277
- Central Kings: Central Kings Fire Hall, 1559 Seven Mile Road, 902-583-2248
- Eastern Kings: Eastern Kings Community Center, 85 Munns Road, 902-357-2046
- Hazelbrook: Alexandra Community Centre, 1197 Pownal Road, 902-330-5810
- Murray Harbour: Murray Harbour Community Center, 27 Faye Fraser Drive, 902-962-3875
- Murray River: Murray River Public Hall, 1084 MacInnis Street., 902-962-2820
- Souris: Eastern Kings Sportsplex, 203 Main Street, 902-687-2323
- Souris West: Eastern Kings Sportsplex (Acorn Room), 203 Main Street, 902-687-2157
- St. Peters: St Peters Fire Hall, 5549 Route 2, 902-961-2753
- Stratford: Stratford Town Hall, 234 Shakespeare Drive, 902-569-1995
- Stratford: Emergency Services Centre, 4 Georgetown Road, 902-569-1995
- Three Rivers: Montague Fire Hall, 28 Queens Road, 902-838-2789
- Three Rivers: Cardigan Fire Hall, 358 Shore Road, 902-583-3395
- Three Rivers: Lower Montague Hall, 179 Lower Montague, 902-838-2789