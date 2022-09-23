Here's a list of warming centres on P.E.I. in case of a power outage

The province has compiled a list of reception centres across Prince Edward Island that may open in the event of an extended power outage in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.

If the power goes out in your community, call your local reception centre to find out the hours of operation.

Here are those numbers below separated by county — and here is the government's Reception Centres webpage.

Prince County

Abram-Village: Wellington Legion, 97 Sunset Drive, 902-888-7793

Alberton: Alberton Fire Hall, 622 Main Street, 902-388-1315

Borden-Carleton: Borden-Carleton Fire Department, 244 Borden Avenue, 902-439-9990

Borden-Carleton: Gateway Arena, 244 Borden Avenue, 902-439-9990

Central Prince: Tyne Valley Fire Department, 7078 Route 12, 902-831-3250

Kensington: Murray Christian Centre, 17 School Street, 902-836-3781

Linkletter: Linkletter Community Centre, 1670 Route 11, 902-724-0914

Lot 11 & Area: Lot 11 & Area Community Hall, 82 Route 173, 902-436-6706

Miminegash: Miminegash Fire Hall, 11335 Route 14, 902-206-3762

Miscouche: Miscouche Legion, 94 Main Drive, 902-436-4962

Miscouche: Miscouche Rec. Centre, 31 School Street., 902-436-4962

Northport: Northport Community Centre, 218 Route 152, 902-853-6510

O'Leary: O'Leary Town Complex, 18 Community Street, 902-853-5561

Sherbrooke: Sherbrooke Community Centre, 26998 Western Road., 902-888-2367

St. Felix: St. Felix Community Centre, 1270 Greenmount Road, 902-856-1548

St. Louis: St. Louis Community Centre, 3563 Route 152, 902-882-2178

St. Nicholas: St. Nicholas Community Centre, 3702 Route 11, 902-439-0442

Summerside: St. Eleanors Community Centre, 1 West Drive, 902-439-0990

Summerside: Summerside Fire Hall, 251 Foundry Street, 902-432-1234

Tignish: Tignish Fire Hall, 241 Church Street, 902-992-0990

Tyne Valley: Tyne Valley Fire Hall, 7078 Route 12, 902-439-1482

Wellington: Wellington Legion, 97 Sunset Drive, 902-888-7793



Queens County

Charlottetown: Confederation Centre of the Arts, 145 Richmond Street, 902-566-1267

Charlottetown: Hillsborough Park Community Centre, 199 Patterson Drive, 902-629-4024

Charlottetown: West Royalty Community Centre, 1 Kirkdale Road, 902-629-4024

Clyde River: Clyde River Community Centre, 718 Clyde River Road, 416-990-0380

Cornwall: Cornwall Civic Centre, 29 Cornwall Road, 902-330-1129

Hampshire: Hampshire Hall (WI), 851 Route 225, 902-393-6290

Hunter River: Hunter River Community Centre, 19816 Route 2, 902-621-2170

Kingston: Emyvale Rec Centre, 2155 Kingston Road, (No phone number provided)

Kingston: 4H Clubhouse, 1296 Kingston Road, (No phone number provided)

Miltonvale Park: Milton Community Hall, 7 New Glasgow Road Route 224, 902-368-3090

Morell: Morell Fire Hall, 3 Park Street, 902-620-9967

Mount Stewart: Mount Stewart Community Complex, 87 Main Street, 902-676-2881

North Rustico: North Rustico Lion's Club, 17 Timber Lane, 902-916-3622

North Shore: North Shore Community Centre, 2120 Route 25 Covehead Road, 902-672-2600

Resort Municipality: Cavendish Visitor Information Centre, 7591 Cawnpore Lane, 902-963-7830

Union Road: North Shore Community Centre, 2120 Covehead Road Route 25, 902-672-2600

West River: Afton Community Centre, 1552 Route 19, 902-314-8460

West River: Kingston Legion, 15385 Trans-Canada Highway, 902-629-5744

York: North Shore Community Centre, 2120 Covehead Road Route 25, 902-672-2600

Kings County