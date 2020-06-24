Warm weather bringing out insects early

Two heat waves in the last week have insects — some spectacular, some annoying — active on Prince Edward Island.

Agriculture Canada entomologist Christine Noronha said the emergence of insects is dependent on the weather, not the time of year.

"Since it got warm earlier, they are fairly active," said Noronha.

Among those active insects Sharon Labchuk of Stanley Bridge found a hummingbird moth on her azalea.

"They're called hummingbird moths because like hummingbirds, they hover in front of flowers," said Noronha.

"While they're doing that they unroll their proboscis so they can insert it into the flower and sip the nectar. And you also, sometimes, because the wings, they're flapping their wings, you can hear a little sound from them."

The moths are relatively large, with a wingspan of a little more than four centimetres.

While this moth, as a busy pollinator of honeysuckle, strawberries, blueberries, roses, and cherries, is welcome, some others may not be.

Ants are also on the march in the warmer weather, said Noronha. They are out foraging for food, and if the hot weather continues their colonies will continue to grow.

