Former Liberal MLA Walter Bradley remembered for community work in Morell area

Former P.E.I. Liberal cabinet minister Walter Bradley died on June 2 at the age of 77.

Bradley was first elected to the P.E.I. Legislature in 1989 for the district at the time known as 2nd Kings.

He was re-elected in the general election of 1993, then defeated in 1996.

He served as the minister of agriculture, fisheries and forestry.

Helped in development of Crowbush

While an MLA, he was instrumental in helping to support the construction of the Links at Crowbush Cove golf course in his riding.

"He worked very hard for the area," said Liberal Leader Hal Perry.

"He was a part of the Morell and Area Recreation Committee, the president of the P.E.I. Baseball Association. And one of the things that he left in his riding as a legacy was the provincial library headquarters. He was instrumental in moving that to Morell, and they're still there today."

A funeral mass will be held at St. Theresa Little Flower Roman Catholic Church in Morell on Tuesday at 10 a.m.