Man who mugged 2 teenage girls near Charlottetown Walmart awaits sentencing

A man who attacked two teenage girls in front of the Charlottetown Walmart while he was high on drugs is now waiting to learn how much time he'll spend in jail.

Benjamin Mix, 26, pleaded guilty to robbery with violence after he mugged the two girls in broad daylight last April.

Security camera footage was played for the court at a sentencing hearing in Charlottetown on Friday.

The video showed a man jumping the girls from behind while they were walking on the sidewalk in front of the building. During the tussle, one of the girls fell and the other fled.

Bystanders later came to help the girls, including two people who confronted the attacker. Mix then fled.

Attack was 'opportunistic,' crown prosecutor says

The victims and their families were not in court Friday. But the girls, who are 13 and 14, did submit impact statements saying they had feared they would be kidnapped or raped.

Crown prosecutor Chad McQuaid called for a sentence of 18 months to two years of incarceration, saying the attack was "opportunistic" and "unprovoked." Mix's defence lawyer called for six months in jail.

Mix told the court he's been off drugs and in treatment since he was arrested. He also apologized to the victims and asked for their forgiveness.

The man has no prior criminal record. He has spent months in pre-trial custody, and living under strict bail conditions at his parents' home.

Chief Justice Tracey Clements will deliver the sentence on April 14.