Walmart infant formula recalled due to Cronobacter contamination

Walmart has recalled one kind of its Parent's Choice infant formula, following the discovery of Cronobacter by Canadian Food Inspection Agency testing.

The CFIA says the product was sold nationally and consumers should not consume the product.

The affected product is Parent's Choice brand infant formula for babies sensitive to lactose in the 638 gram size with a UPC code of 6 28915 09517 3, and an expiry date of Nov. 5, 2020.

No illnesses have been associated with this recall, but Cronobacter can cause fatal infections in rare cases, especially in newborns, said CFIA. It can infect the blood, the nervous system, and the intestines.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

This is the third recall of infant formula due to possible Cronobactor contamination in recent weeks.

Last week Costco recalled some of its Kirkland Signature brand infant formula. The CFIA said that product recall is an update to a previous recall affecting a President's Choice infant formula.

More P.E.I. news