Walmart greeter 'honoured' to win national award

A Charlottetown woman has won a national award for her dedication to making customers' days a bit brighter.

Sue Pitre, a store greeter at the Walmart in Charlottetown was presented with the company's Shining Star award.

Pitre has only worked as a greeter for a little over a year and said she was honoured.

"I've never gotten a big award like this in my life," she said.

"It's very humbling, honouring — it blows me away. It feels so great to know that I've been recognized by Walmart and my family at Walmart. It's beautiful."

'They thought I'd be good. A people person'

She originally worked as a janitor and would fill in as a store greeter occasionally.

"They thought I'd be good. A people person. So they tried me for a break and I was liking it, having a good time at it, the role."

Pitre says for the week of February 12 she sang love songs for Valentine's Day. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Since then, she's become a fixture at the entrance where she can regularly be found belting out tunes.

"At Christmas time, the kettle was around and the Salvation [Army] had their bells … And I started ringing the bells and started doing a little song. Just for the customers to make them happy."

They come to the store just to see me, to see if I'll sing for them I guess. — Sue Pitre, Walmart store greeter

Won regionally, nationally

The Shining Star award is given to someone who goes above and beyond in servicing customers.

A Walmart spokesperson told CBC News that Pitre won regionally in the Maritimes and then beat out six other individuals to win nationally.

The recipient of the Shining Star award is nominated by their colleagues. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

When asked why she thought she won, "as Virginia my store manager would say 'Sue just be you. Come to work and do whatever you do best. You're humble, you're kind and caring to the customers. You go above and beyond and help them,'" she said.

Pitre said the relationships she's built with her customers is what drives her.

"They look for me everyday. They come to the store just to see me, to see if I'll sing for them, I guess," she said.

"I leave my troubles, whatever I'm feeling at home. At the door, it stops there, because I love people."

