Why a simple hello isn't enough for this store greeter

Sue Pitre greets customers at Walmart in Charlottetown with much more than a simple "hello."

In a time when people are going full steam, searching for the perfect gifts, Pitre makes an effort to spread some extra Christmas cheer — offering customers a little serenade with their shopping.

"They laugh, they smile, they dance, they sing along with me, they high-five me. The kids are singing with me. It warms their spirits if they're having a bad day," said Pitre, who has been working as a Walmart greeter for about a year.

Pitre said she was amazed by the emotional reactions by some of the shoppers after hearing her sing. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

From classic carols like Silent Night, to tunes like Jingle Bell Rock, Pitre has a wide repertoire — and a large base of customers who love to hear her sing.

While this is her first year working as a greeter, Pitre's Christmas tradition actually started last December, when she was working at the same store as a janitor.

Singing all the way

"I would just sing along the aisles over here in produce, and people could hear me in aisle one, aisle two, they could hear me all around," Pitre said.

"They love it and they think it's the radio. So I kept on singing."

Pitre has become well known to many regulars — some of whom know her by name. And videos of her songs have been shared on social media.

"There's so much stress involved in this year and every Christmas season," said customer Joe Killorn.

"People are trying to get things done. And it's just real nice to see a smile and a happy face and somebody singing," .

Pitre says she plans to keep singing the holiday songs until Boxing Day. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Pitre says she's heard from people who tell her she's helped to turn a bad day around. All of the positive feedback, smiles, hugs and high-fives motivate her to keep up the singing.

And there are also the more personal connections that stick with her — like the time she sang to an elderly woman.

"When I was done she had tears in her eyes, she was crying, and she said 'my husband went home [died] two weeks before Christmas.' So, I had comforted her by doing that song for her," Pitre said.

"I didn't realize the emotions that come out of people. It's amazing, amazing."

Walmart greeter Sue Pitre started singing in the aisles last year when she was working as a janitor. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Pitre says she plans to keep carolling until Boxing Day, in an effort to spread a little extra Christmas joy.

After that, she says she still might sing the occasional song — after all, she is a big fan of country and gospel music as well.

"It makes my job here so much more beautiful and my manager, the store manager Virginia says 'be you, Sue, and sing your heart out.'"

