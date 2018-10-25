Island group aims to preserve classic country music, support next generation

A recently created Island organization is working to keep the classics of country music alive on P.E.I.

The P.E.I. Country Music Alliance, a non-profit organization, works to support, promote, and preserve the country music scene on the Island.

Anybody that enjoys classic country then Sunday night at the Belvedere Golf Club is the place to be for sure. — Wally Young, P.E.I. Country Music Alliance

Wally Young, who started the alliance on P.E.I., says before the group started on the Island, P.E.I. was the only province in Canada that didn't have an organization dedicated to the genre.

"There's no outlet for the country music artists and their music on P.E.I."

Interviewing artists

The group records interviews with artists — as well as some of their music — to archive for people to listen to and enjoy for years to come.

"We have done a couple so far and we're looking to do more hence the upcoming show to raise some funds to help us continue with that work."

Young said one of the artists interviewed was Gordie MacKeeman​, who has made his home in Charlottetown.

"We did an interview with him with some of his music, some of his influences and how he got started."

Young says they want the archived interviews to be accessible to the public so anyone can listen to them.

Pieces of history

So why is it so important to Young to have these interviews archived?

He said having been involved in the country music scene for a long time, some of the genre's older artists have been forgotten.

"This way we have something to say, 'This is him, this is her. This is what their music was and the influences.'"

Young said the alliance has 26 members and are looking to grow. He added membership dues help with the archiving and support.

A fundraising concert to help the alliance will be held Oct. 28. The concert will feature country artists from across the Island.

