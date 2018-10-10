Walks for Thoughts a 'safety blanket' for mental health

A P.E.I. woman is inviting other people on the walks that have helped her so much with her own mental health troubles.

Amy Wall, an aspiring photographer, spends a lot of time outside. It inspires her, and she has also found recently it can help her recover when she's down.

"I get out of the situation, go for a walk, get some air. It really helps clear my head out," said Wall.

But she also recognizes that those times when she needs to get out the most can be the most difficult times to get moving.

"When you're down you know what will help you, but it's hard to get that motivation to get out," she said.

'A sense of community'

Not long ago Wall saw a Ted Talk by a man that who invited other people on his mental health walks, and she thought she could do something similar.

The walks aren't meant to be big sharing sessions, where everyone talks about their troubles. They are primarily meant to be an escape, a motivator to get outside, both out of doors and out of your head.

Being outside helps Amy Wall clear her head. (Mitch Cormier/CBC)

And, if eventually you want to share more, that's good too.

"If they get further down [the road] and they feel comfortable, absolutely I encourage that. At least for starting off I wanted to form a sense of community and safety," said Wall.

"It's just forming that sense you have that safety blanket."

Wall has created a Facebook page, and held her first walk last Thursday. She hopes the group can get out once a week, but the days will vary with the weather. The walks will be announced on the Walks for Thoughts page.

