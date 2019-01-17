Wait times down for psychological assessments for P.E.I. students

Island families waiting for psychological assessments for students got some good news today.

A three-year plan launched last year to reduce a long waiting list seems to be working.

At a news conference Thursday, the Department of Education provided an update on the first year of the program.

It has so far cut wait times down to just over two years, compared to three-and-a-half years this time last year. The number of students waiting for an assessment has been whittled down from 423 to 276.

Problems with attention, anxiety

The key has been the province's success hiring psychologists, said Education Minister Jordan Brown.

P.E.I. Education Minister Jordan Brown says recruitment has been key to shrinking the Island's 3.5-year waiting list for school psychological assessments. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

"We have gone from basically six-and-a-half psychologists to ten-and-a-half, and that make a very obviously difference, particularly when you pair it with the help we've had from the private sector," Brown said.

The province contracted private psychologists who have performed 70 assessments over the last year.

The team of psychologists have been prioritizing those who've been waiting the longest.

The psychologists said they are mostly seeing students with difficulties reading, challenges with attention, and anxiety.

Tech help making a difference

In addition to psychologists, the province hired support staff including four new resource teachers and two assistive technical staff to help implement resources students may need, like computers.

Psychologist Dr. Colin Campbell says they have been prioritizing students who have been waiting the longest. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

"Being able to successfully use the interventions that are recommended is incrediably important for the students who are having these learning difficulties," said Dr. Colin Campbell, one of the new psychologists hired in the past year.

"Unless we actively teach the student to be able to use that technology and use it effectively, it's not going to be that strong of a recommendation."

Jayden Morrison was recently assessed after waiting years for help with his writing.

"My writing was really messy. My teachers had a hard time making it out," Morrison said.

Now he types on a computer instead of writing, which has had a big influence on his grades.

"I've gone from low to mid 50's to a good 80's."

The province will continue to contract private psychologists to further reduce the waiting list.

Officials said the goal of the three-year program is to have wait times of a year or less, which would put P.E.I. in line with most other provinces.

