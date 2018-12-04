Skip to Main Content
P.E.I. wages see late summer recovery
A months-long downward trend in wages on P.E.I. appears to have turned around in the late summer months.

Wages still lowest in the country

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
P.E.I. weekly wages have improved since July. (Shutterstock / Stefan Malloch)

A report late last week from Statistics Canada listed the seasonally-adjusted average, including overtime, at $839.40 per week. That's up from $815.52 in July.

Wages surged at the end of 2017, peaking at $849.50 in December before going into a seven-month slide.

P.E.I. wages remain the lowest in the country.

The next lowest wage was in Nova Scotia, at $878.51. The Canadian average in September was $1004.09. 

