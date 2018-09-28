Skip to Main Content
P.E.I. wages down in 2018

Average weekly wages on P.E.I., already the lowest in country, are down since the beginning of the year.

Education and hospitality industries big losers

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
The average Islander earned less in July than in January. (CBC)

In a report released Thursday, Statistics Canada listed the average weekly wage on P.E.I., including overtime, at $832.41 in July, down from $836.25 in January.

That is a significant recovery from June, when the average wage was $818.

Statistics Canada said wages in manufacturing and administration were up, but that was offset by losses in education and in hospitality industries.

Island wages went on a bit of a run at the end of 2017, rising from $817.33 in September to $844.50 in February before going into decline.

Nationally the average wage was $996.66, up 0.4 per cent.

About the Author

Kevin Yarr

Kevin Yarr is the early morning web journalist at CBC P.E.I. You can reach him at kevin.yarr@cbc.ca.

