P.E.I. wages down in 2018

Average weekly wages on P.E.I., already the lowest in country, are down since the beginning of the year.

In a report released Thursday, Statistics Canada listed the average weekly wage on P.E.I., including overtime, at $832.41 in July, down from $836.25 in January.

That is a significant recovery from June, when the average wage was $818.

Statistics Canada said wages in manufacturing and administration were up, but that was offset by losses in education and in hospitality industries.

Island wages went on a bit of a run at the end of 2017, rising from $817.33 in September to $844.50 in February before going into decline.

Nationally the average wage was $996.66, up 0.4 per cent.

