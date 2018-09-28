P.E.I. wages down in 2018
Average weekly wages on P.E.I., already the lowest in country, are down since the beginning of the year.
Education and hospitality industries big losers
In a report released Thursday, Statistics Canada listed the average weekly wage on P.E.I., including overtime, at $832.41 in July, down from $836.25 in January.
That is a significant recovery from June, when the average wage was $818.
Statistics Canada said wages in manufacturing and administration were up, but that was offset by losses in education and in hospitality industries.
Island wages went on a bit of a run at the end of 2017, rising from $817.33 in September to $844.50 in February before going into decline.
Nationally the average wage was $996.66, up 0.4 per cent.