P.E.I. wages see year-end boost
After stagnating through the early part of 2018 wages on P.E.I. saw a recovery in the closing months and ended the year in positive territory.
Pay remains lowest in Canada
After stagnating through the early part of 2018 wages on P.E.I. saw a recovery in the closing months and ended the year in positive territory.
Seasonally adjusted weekly earnings, as measured by Statistics Canada, bottomed out at $815.52 in July but rose to $850.92 by December, ending the year up 1.8 per cent.
Wages saw a similar pattern in 2017, but the swings were not as pronounced.
The increase for 2018 was slightly below the national average of 1.9 per cent. Pay for Island employees remains the lowest in the country. The national average is $1,011.72.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.