P.E.I. tourism industry hoping wage subsidy extends beyond June

The Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. welcomes the recent announcement that the Canada emergency wage subsidy and the Canada emergency rent subsidy will be extended until June 5, but it would like to see the wage subsidy extended into the fall.

Corryn Clemence, CEO of TIAPEI, said the tourism industry has been hit hard by COVID-19, and it's critical that the federal government announce a further extension of the wage subsidy in order for operators to plan.

She said there are many uncertainties right now in the industry, and an early announcement of any extension would help operators make some important decisions.

"We're really pushing to get that notice in advance because operators need to have time to plan and again to staff and train and get people back up and running for a season," she said.

"Those that did OK last year did OK because of that wage subsidy…. And without that wage subsidy, I think it will be a very bleak season."

Federal officials said the government continues to actively assess its support measures to ensure workers and businesses on P.E.I. and across Canada have the support they need. They said Ottawa will continue to be there for Islanders and businesses, including through the recovery.

