Poverty reduction, mental health and an 'electrified' party: P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan on 2018

Wade MacLauchlan and the governing Liberals made commitments to poverty reduction, housing, mental health and more in 2018, and those look to be points of emphasis once again as the party moves into the new year.

As part of a series of year-end reviews with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin, MacLauchlan discussed some of the government highlights in 2018 as well as how the Liberals are preparing the "electrified" party for what could be an election year.

Poverty reduction, mental health and housing

Looking back on 2018, MacLauchlan said one of the biggest achievements for the Liberals is having "our economy, and then our stewardship of the province's financial situation, to the stage where we're doing well, where we can invest."

Regarding the highlights, more specifically he pointed to improvements in poverty reduction, new programs and facilities in mental health as well as housing commitments that "probably haven't been made since the 1980s."

"That combination of doing well and doing the right things with those resources, that, I consider to be a major achievement for all of us," MacLauchlan said.

Do anything differently?

In terms of hurdles or things that MacLauchlan thinks the Liberals could have done differently, he said he wishes things could have moved a bit faster — particularly on the housing front.

"As I look back.… It does take time on the housing front with the various partners, with the various funding, with the construction season," he said.

"We made a lot of headway, but you always wish you could go faster."

Support in the polls

Public support in political polls for MacLauchlan and the Liberals ebbed and flowed throughout the year, with several polls showing higher support for the Greens and Islanders pointing to the third party's leader, Peter Bevan-Baker, as their premier of choice.

A recent political poll, however, found that nearly 60 per cent of Islanders are satisfied with the current Liberal government under Premier MacLauchlan, which is up from 49 per cent three months ago.

That combination of doing well and doing the right things with those resources, that, I consider to be a major achievement for all of us. — Wade MacLauchlan

And, regarding political polls, it's voter satisfaction that's the "one number" that he pays attention too most, he said. But there are other non-poll numbers that have him excited too, involving the next provincial election.

"We've had seven nominations and we've got 2,200 members who are really electrified in that process and that's what I'm going by," he said.

As for when the next election would take place, MacLauchlan remained tight-lipped on the subject saying, "I can tell you something that my brother said to me yesterday, 'we're a day closer than we were yesterday.'"

Looking to 2019, he said the Liberals are preparing to look further into housing, broadband services as well as health and mental health.

More P.E.I. news