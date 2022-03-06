Fire damages Summerside fish market
It's not known if Waddells Fish Mart is a total loss
A fire caused significant damage to Waddells Fish Mart in Summerside Saturday night.
Summerside Fire Chief Ron Enman says the call came in around 9 p.m.
"We had a lot of heavy smoke and some visible flames in the front part of the building," he said.
Enman said it took about an hour to get the fire under control, but there were still some hot spots.
"We left a crew on for the night and the fire marshal's office arrived in the morning," he said.
It's unknown if the building is a total loss, Enman said. The fire marshal's office continues to investigate.
The building is separated into three sections, Enman said. He said the front of the building is heavily damaged but is unsure about the rest of it.
"The owner of the business was here on scene … and you just can't help but feel for them," Enman said.
Jon Waddell, the owner of the market, said he'll wait for more information about the state of the building before he decides what his next steps will be.
