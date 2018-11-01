P.E.I.'s wide-ranging and wacky weather to be expected, says meteorologist

Prince Edward Islanders have experienced a lot of variability in the weather over the last six months, but not a whole lot more than might be expected, says Environment Canada meteorologist Linda Libby.

Both temperatures and precipitation have swung quite widely from Environment Canada's 30-year norm at Charlottetown Airport in the last six months.

Precipitation was more than 50 per cent above normal in June and October, and 70 per cent below normal in July.

The daily high temperatures were more than two degrees above normal in July and August, and 1.4 C below normal in June and October.

While it all may feel odd, Libby said there is not much that can be read into six months of data, except perhaps confirmation that weather can be very changeable.

"The weather over the Maritimes in last six months has exhibited the weather variability that Canadians should expect," said Libby.

"There was perhaps a wide range of the variability with late frost and early frost, with dry spells and then wetter conditions, and with record maximum and minimum temperatures."

Libby did note that the weather worked out poorly for farmers, with frost running late into the spring — including snow on June 6 — and record-breaking cold at the end of September, which truncated the growing season.

That was followed by a wet October that made harvesting difficult.

