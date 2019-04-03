PCs promise to fill 'gaps in fertility services'

The P.E.I. Progressive Conservative Party is promising to recruit a fertility specialist to work in the province, and provide better support to couples having trouble conceiving a child.

In a news release, sent out early Wednesday morning as part of the provincial election campaign, the party said the province lost its fertility specialist in 2014.

"Our gaps in fertility services continue to negatively impact the needs and desires of many Island families. They incur significant out of pocket expenses and have to travel off-Island for treatments such as In-Vitro Fertilization," said Party Leader Dennis King.

"More must be done to support fertility services here on Prince Edward Island."

With a new fertility specialist in place, the news release said, Health PEI would be in a position to offer new supports for families.

The Tories also promised to provide more financial support for IVF treatment.

