PCs announce plan for children's first 3 years

P.E.I.'s Progressive Conservative Party announced a plan Tuesday morning for a new focus on the first three years of a child's life.

The announcement comes at the end of the first week of campaigning towards an April 23 election.

The First 1000 Days Initiative would aim to improve the nutritional health, development and well-being of mothers and children.

"The first thousand days of a child's life can shape their future," said Leader Dennis King in a news release.

"Providing this kind of care — nutritional, mental, social and cognitive development — has a ripple effect on the health and prosperity of our families and our Island communities."

The First 1000 Days Initiative would identify gaps in existing programming and encourage a collaborative approach across government departments, the party said.

The news release did not include any details of the cost of the program.

