NDP promises $15 minimum wage
The NDP used their first announcement of the P.E.I. election campaign to promise a $15 per hour minimum wage.
'Nobody working 40 hours a week should be living in poverty'
The NDP used their first announcement of the P.E.I. election campaign in Charlottetown Friday morning to promise a $15 per hour minimum wage.
Election day on P.E.I. is April 23.
"Nobody working 40 hours a week should be living in poverty, they should be thriving," said NDP Leader Joe Byrne in a news release.
Byrne said the NDP would phase in a $15 wage within four years.
An increased minimum wage, said Byrne, has been shown in other parts of the world to improve local economies and people's health.
