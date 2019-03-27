P.E.I. Liberals release jobs platform

The P.E.I. Liberal Party launched its election campaign Wednesday morning in Charlottetown with details of how it intends to create 3,500 more full-time jobs if it is given another mandate.

The election campaign officially started Tuesday night with the announcement of an April 23 election.

"We know there is an active need, and a dynamic need for workers who will fill jobs, who will grow in jobs, and for businesses and entrepreneurs who will grow the jobs they are offering," said Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan.

The Liberal event included an infrastructure plan worth $750 million, and 2,000 of those new jobs would be connected with that. Infrastructure projects would include roads, bridges, schools, hospitals and water and wastewater treatment facilities.

Support for working Islanders

The announcement also included assistance for Islanders who are currently working.

A new P.E.I. Workers Benefit would provide $1,600 for single workers and $2,700 for families. The estimated cost would be $4.5 million, and the Liberals estimate 12,600 Islanders would be eligible. The program would build on the Canada Workers Benefit, a refundable tax credit offered by the federal government.

Islanders who have jobs but are looking to advance in the workforce were not forgotten.

Training and salary support for Islanders in their first jobs.

A $2 million Worker Acceleration Program that would provide training while workers remain in their jobs.

Special supports for Islanders looking for training in the trades, including a Red Seal entrance scholarship.

"Our plan is ambitious, and our scope is wide," said MacLauchlan.

"This simply reflects the growing optimism and confidence of Islanders."

Business boosts

Initiatives to help businesses create jobs were included in the announcement.

The Liberals propose lowering the small business tax from 3.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent, which they say would be the lowest in the region. They also announced plans to cut red tape that they said would save small businesses $2 million a year.

The Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce was calling on the province to lower the small business tax rate to 2 per cent.

A $5 million export growth fund would support private-sector initiatives designed to open new markets across Canada and around the world.

