Health-care plan for seasonal workers part of Liberal health platform

The P.E.I. Liberal Party released its health platform in Charlottetown Thursday morning, and it includes a proposal to provide benefits for some workers who do not have health plans through their employer.

The Liberals are promising a $200 million increase in spending on health care over the next five years, noting that from 2014 to 2018 spending increased $117 million.

As part of its platform, the party proposed a pilot initiative to work with employers to provide health benefits to workers in seasonal industries who are currently uninsured.

Most of the new spending would go toward mental health and addictions care, the party said in a news release. The party would dedicate $50 million to recruitment, retention and training of health care professionals.

Other initiatives include

A "renewed health facility" at Kings County Memorial Hospital.

Travel cost support for patients receiving treatment off-Island.

Elimination of ambulance fees.

Increased capacity at walk-in clinics.

Targeted compensation to increase the number of doctors in rural areas.

Five new specialists, including for orthopedic surgery and cataract surgery.

The Liberals said they will be making further announcements on health later in the campaign, with further details on mental health and addictions care, as well as care for seniors.

